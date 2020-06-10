All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:48 PM

3440 Gunston Road

3440 Gunston Road · No Longer Available
Location

3440 Gunston Road, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dadb065096 ---- Lovely 2 level town home with lots of natural light and view of mature trees. Home features gleaming parquet floors, tall ceilings, and updated light fixtures. Kitchen offers corian counters, gas cooking, and extra storage space. Full sized, bedroom level, front loading washer and dryer. Parkfairfax is a quiet community in a park-like setting with a community pool, common grounds, and ample parking. Excellent location; steps to bus route and less than 1 mile to Shirlington restaurants and shopping. Minutes to Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, or DC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 Gunston Road have any available units?
3440 Gunston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3440 Gunston Road have?
Some of 3440 Gunston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 Gunston Road currently offering any rent specials?
3440 Gunston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 Gunston Road pet-friendly?
No, 3440 Gunston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 3440 Gunston Road offer parking?
Yes, 3440 Gunston Road offers parking.
Does 3440 Gunston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3440 Gunston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 Gunston Road have a pool?
Yes, 3440 Gunston Road has a pool.
Does 3440 Gunston Road have accessible units?
No, 3440 Gunston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 Gunston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3440 Gunston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3440 Gunston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3440 Gunston Road does not have units with air conditioning.

