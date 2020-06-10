3440 Gunston Road

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dadb065096 ---- Lovely 2 level town home with lots of natural light and view of mature trees. Home features gleaming parquet floors, tall ceilings, and updated light fixtures. Kitchen offers corian counters, gas cooking, and extra storage space. Full sized, bedroom level, front loading washer and dryer. Parkfairfax is a quiet community in a park-like setting with a community pool, common grounds, and ample parking. Excellent location; steps to bus route and less than 1 mile to Shirlington restaurants and shopping. Minutes to Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, or DC!