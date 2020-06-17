All apartments in Alexandria
3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

3313 Wyndham Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Wyndham Circle, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Condo Renovated!! Very nice unit with hardwood flooring. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Very clean and move in ready. Sought after Location is amazing. Public transportation convenient. Close to Pentagon, Downtown DC, Old Town Alexandria. shopping and restaurants close too.Tenant pays only for electric with water, sewer, pool, exercise room, gated community, basketball courts, included with the rent.NO WEEKEND SHOWINGS No Sign on Property,Registration Required,Vacant Our Samson Property management is taking care of this rental Property Managed by Samson Property Management Elevator and move in fees total $250. Application fee is $55.00/per adult. make all checks out to Samson Property Management. Requirement to be submitted with application is 1 months security deposit and 1 month rent.Parking in garage under the building #560. When opening the door to the unit, pull it towards you when turning the key. Lockbox on side of building. any problems or questions call Sue Graham 703-309-9345

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

