3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Luxury Condo Renovated!! Very nice unit with hardwood flooring. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Very clean and move in ready. Sought after Location is amazing. Public transportation convenient. Close to Pentagon, Downtown DC, Old Town Alexandria. shopping and restaurants close too.Tenant pays only for electric with water, sewer, pool, exercise room, gated community, basketball courts, included with the rent.NO WEEKEND SHOWINGS No Sign on Property,Registration Required,Vacant Our Samson Property management is taking care of this rental Property Managed by Samson Property Management Elevator and move in fees total $250. Application fee is $55.00/per adult. make all checks out to Samson Property Management. Requirement to be submitted with application is 1 months security deposit and 1 month rent.Parking in garage under the building #560. When opening the door to the unit, pull it towards you when turning the key. Lockbox on side of building. any problems or questions call Sue Graham 703-309-9345