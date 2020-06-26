Rent Calculator
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 36
3200 RUSSELL ROAD
3200 Russell Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3200 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
Beverly Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Near The Pentagon and Amazon H2Q, Three bedroom brick home on a graciously landscaped corner lot, A generous living room w/a fireplace overlooks porch,1700 SF + 646SF attached porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3200 RUSSELL ROAD have any available units?
3200 RUSSELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 3200 RUSSELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3200 RUSSELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 RUSSELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3200 RUSSELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 3200 RUSSELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 3200 RUSSELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3200 RUSSELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 RUSSELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 RUSSELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 3200 RUSSELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3200 RUSSELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3200 RUSSELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 RUSSELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 RUSSELL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 RUSSELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 RUSSELL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
