320 North Jordan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Live at Foxchase Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia and enjoy 88 wooded acres and easy access to DC. Our pet friendly, soon to be smoke free apartment homes feature private patio or balcony, in unit A/C and automatic dishwasher. Select homes feature updated kitchens with brand new appliances, bathrooms, tile floors, closet organizers, and a stackable washer/dryer. Our community features 4 outdoor swimming pools, 3 fitness centers, 8 tennis courts and 1 sand volleyball court. We are located close to Metro and bus routes, the Capital Beltway, and both Reagan and Dulles International Airports. Guarantors welcome!