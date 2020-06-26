All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 320 North Jordan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
320 North Jordan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 North Jordan Street

320 North Jordan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

320 North Jordan Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Foxchase Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Live at Foxchase Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia and enjoy 88 wooded acres and easy access to DC. Our pet friendly, soon to be smoke free apartment homes feature private patio or balcony, in unit A/C and automatic dishwasher. Select homes feature updated kitchens with brand new appliances, bathrooms, tile floors, closet organizers, and a stackable washer/dryer. Our community features 4 outdoor swimming pools, 3 fitness centers, 8 tennis courts and 1 sand volleyball court. We are located close to Metro and bus routes, the Capital Beltway, and both Reagan and Dulles International Airports. Guarantors welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 North Jordan Street have any available units?
320 North Jordan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 320 North Jordan Street have?
Some of 320 North Jordan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 North Jordan Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 North Jordan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 North Jordan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 North Jordan Street is pet friendly.
Does 320 North Jordan Street offer parking?
No, 320 North Jordan Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 North Jordan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 North Jordan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 North Jordan Street have a pool?
Yes, 320 North Jordan Street has a pool.
Does 320 North Jordan Street have accessible units?
No, 320 North Jordan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 North Jordan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 North Jordan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 North Jordan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 North Jordan Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr
Alexandria, VA 22306
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University