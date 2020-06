Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Beautiful historic (circa. 1770) detached home in the heart of Old Town! Stunning modern renovation was done while preserving so many historic details. The updated kitchen features custom walnut counters, exposed brick walls and beams, and high-end appliances. Lovely original heart of pine 14" wide floors. Entertain outdoors within the enclosed front and rear courtyards. Just blocks from the waterfront and King Street, enjoy all that Old Town has to offer! Sorry, NO PETS.