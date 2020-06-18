317 SKYHILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

RENOVATED & EXPANDED fantastic home ideal for entertaining in prime Alexandria City Location! Contemporary open & light filled floor plan with 3,576 total sqft including walk-out lower level offering: Expansive eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceiling with skylights, wood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, & eat-in area * Living room/dining room area with wood floors, vaulted ceilings & skylights * Master suite with luxurious private bath * All baths remodeled * Walk-out lower level rec room * Spacious laundry room * Private fenced back yard with patio * Great location just a short walk to public bus, a short distance to Metro & VRE, & easy access to retail * Rent includes: water plus yard care & maintenance! Available immediately