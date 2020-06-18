All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
317 SKYHILL ROAD
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

317 SKYHILL ROAD

317 Skyhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

317 Skyhill Road, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
RENOVATED & EXPANDED fantastic home ideal for entertaining in prime Alexandria City Location! Contemporary open & light filled floor plan with 3,576 total sqft including walk-out lower level offering: Expansive eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceiling with skylights, wood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, & eat-in area * Living room/dining room area with wood floors, vaulted ceilings & skylights * Master suite with luxurious private bath * All baths remodeled * Walk-out lower level rec room * Spacious laundry room * Private fenced back yard with patio * Great location just a short walk to public bus, a short distance to Metro & VRE, & easy access to retail * Rent includes: water plus yard care & maintenance! Available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 SKYHILL ROAD have any available units?
317 SKYHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 317 SKYHILL ROAD have?
Some of 317 SKYHILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 SKYHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
317 SKYHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 SKYHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 317 SKYHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 317 SKYHILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 317 SKYHILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 317 SKYHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 SKYHILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 SKYHILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 317 SKYHILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 317 SKYHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 317 SKYHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 317 SKYHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 SKYHILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 SKYHILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 SKYHILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
