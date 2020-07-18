All apartments in Alexandria
314 WOLFE ST
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

314 WOLFE ST

314 Wolfe Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

314 Wolfe Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
The perfect blend of old and new in this beautifully renovated townhome located in the heart of Old Town! Plan to be wowed as you enter from the off-street welcoming side porch. Formal living and dining rooms are great for entertaining, while the large family room (with wine and beverage refrigerators) in the rear of the home is suited for comfortable relaxing. Double glass doors open to the deck, patio, and private rear yard with plenty of shade. The kitchen is sure to please with high-end Monogram appliances, under-cabinet lighting, marble counters and abundant cabinetry. Upstairs are three generous-sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The owner's retreat features two walk-in closets and sumptuous spa-like bath. There's plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement and throughout the home. Located just blocks from the waterfront and King Street, come enjoy all that Old Town has to offer! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 WOLFE ST have any available units?
314 WOLFE ST has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 WOLFE ST have?
Some of 314 WOLFE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 WOLFE ST currently offering any rent specials?
314 WOLFE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 WOLFE ST pet-friendly?
No, 314 WOLFE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 314 WOLFE ST offer parking?
Yes, 314 WOLFE ST offers parking.
Does 314 WOLFE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 WOLFE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 WOLFE ST have a pool?
No, 314 WOLFE ST does not have a pool.
Does 314 WOLFE ST have accessible units?
No, 314 WOLFE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 314 WOLFE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 WOLFE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 WOLFE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 WOLFE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
