314 WOLFE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

The perfect blend of old and new in this beautifully renovated townhome located in the heart of Old Town! Plan to be wowed as you enter from the off-street welcoming side porch. Formal living and dining rooms are great for entertaining, while the large family room (with wine and beverage refrigerators) in the rear of the home is suited for comfortable relaxing. Double glass doors open to the deck, patio, and private rear yard with plenty of shade. The kitchen is sure to please with high-end Monogram appliances, under-cabinet lighting, marble counters and abundant cabinetry. Upstairs are three generous-sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The owner's retreat features two walk-in closets and sumptuous spa-like bath. There's plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement and throughout the home. Located just blocks from the waterfront and King Street, come enjoy all that Old Town has to offer! Sorry, no pets.