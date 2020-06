Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 level townhouse in Old Town features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in a highly desirable neighborhood. Enjoy Old Town living at its best! wood & ceramic floors, new carpet, fireplace, walk-in closet, flagstone patio, extra storage, nice deck with panoramic views, full of light. Close to bike path, Pot River, metro, restaurants & shops in Old Town Alex. Agent related to the owner, Sentriloc.