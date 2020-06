Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Fantastic, renovated three level townhouse a stone's throw from Del Ray's restaurants and shops! Updated white kitchen with granite countertops. Gleaming hardwood flooring on main AND upper level. Both full baths have been renovated! Gorgeous, private courtyard in the back features an oversized deck, perfect for summer barbeques. Minutes to Pentagon and D.C. Hurry before its gone!