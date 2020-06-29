309 HOLLAND LANE

Amenities
High-demand The Royalton condo in Old Town Alexandria**2 bedrooms & 2 Baths w/ 1 Garage parking**Upscale condo above Whole Foods**This unit features 10" Ceilings, Hardwood Floors in Living room, Upgraded Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets, W/D in the unit, etc**Amenities: Gym, Library (Lounge), Private Courtyard w/ Grill**Blocks to King St. Metro, Shops & Restaurants**This beautiful unit is available from 2/10/2020. The landlord prefers long-term (at least 24 month) lease. **Must see!