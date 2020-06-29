All apartments in Alexandria
309 HOLLAND LANE

309 Holland Lane
Location

309 Holland Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
High-demand The Royalton condo in Old Town Alexandria**2 bedrooms & 2 Baths w/ 1 Garage parking**Upscale condo above Whole Foods**This unit features 10" Ceilings, Hardwood Floors in Living room, Upgraded Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets, W/D in the unit, etc**Amenities: Gym, Library (Lounge), Private Courtyard w/ Grill**Blocks to King St. Metro, Shops & Restaurants**This beautiful unit is available from 2/10/2020. The landlord prefers long-term (at least 24 month) lease. **Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 HOLLAND LANE have any available units?
309 HOLLAND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 309 HOLLAND LANE have?
Some of 309 HOLLAND LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 HOLLAND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
309 HOLLAND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 HOLLAND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 309 HOLLAND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 309 HOLLAND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 309 HOLLAND LANE offers parking.
Does 309 HOLLAND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 HOLLAND LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 HOLLAND LANE have a pool?
No, 309 HOLLAND LANE does not have a pool.
Does 309 HOLLAND LANE have accessible units?
No, 309 HOLLAND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 309 HOLLAND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 HOLLAND LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 HOLLAND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 HOLLAND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
