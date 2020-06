Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard

Prime First Floor and Courtyard Retail space one block off King Street, 3 blocks from Potomac River. One block to the free King Street Trolley. Light-filled, oversized rooms with a large display bay window facing Cameron Street. Rear private, brick patio with separate entrance. Exterior building signage available. Tenant pays prorated taxes, insurance & electricity (metered separately). Limited food use. Contact Agent only. Do not contact owner.