Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

2943 Landover Available 07/27/20 Hardwood Open Concept - Beautifully updated 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 1645 sqft Warwick townhouse is just steps from vibrant and popular Del Ray & the newly opened Warwick community pool. The main level flooring has been updated with new herringbone hardwood pattern, newly updated open-concept kitchen with cabinets to the ceiling, granite countertops, granite backsplash, and stainless appliances, Out the back door you will find a beautiful professionally landscaped patio for outside entertaining. Main floor is open with large picture windows allowing tons of natural light. Upstairs features full hardwood flooring, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom. Master bedroom is approximately 11x11, 2nd bedroom is approximately 9x13, and 3rd bedroom is approximately 8x10 with built ins in the closet. Rooms come furnished with ceiling fans. The bathroom has seamless sink and a beautiful full tile shower bath combo. The open finished basement is warm and inviting with fully carpeted area, and recessed lighting. The basement has an updated bathroom and large separate laundry room. This townhome is perfectly positioned to see the Washington Monument as you pull up to the home, making it the ideal location for locals to gather for the fireworks on the Mall. It is also located only 1.5 miles from the Coming Soon Potomac Yard Metro Station at the corner of E Glebe and Potomac Ave. Local schools include Mount Vernon Community School, Gunston Middle School, and T.C. Williams High School. Tennant pays all utilities, Pets Allowed. Apply at keyrenteralexandria.com



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age older who will be living at the Property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one year lease required longer terms accepted.



(RLNE4925726)