Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:34 AM

2943 Landover

2943 Landover Street · (703) 520-5000
Location

2943 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2943 Landover · Avail. Jul 27

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1645 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
2943 Landover Available 07/27/20 Hardwood Open Concept - Beautifully updated 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 1645 sqft Warwick townhouse is just steps from vibrant and popular Del Ray & the newly opened Warwick community pool. The main level flooring has been updated with new herringbone hardwood pattern, newly updated open-concept kitchen with cabinets to the ceiling, granite countertops, granite backsplash, and stainless appliances, Out the back door you will find a beautiful professionally landscaped patio for outside entertaining. Main floor is open with large picture windows allowing tons of natural light. Upstairs features full hardwood flooring, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom. Master bedroom is approximately 11x11, 2nd bedroom is approximately 9x13, and 3rd bedroom is approximately 8x10 with built ins in the closet. Rooms come furnished with ceiling fans. The bathroom has seamless sink and a beautiful full tile shower bath combo. The open finished basement is warm and inviting with fully carpeted area, and recessed lighting. The basement has an updated bathroom and large separate laundry room. This townhome is perfectly positioned to see the Washington Monument as you pull up to the home, making it the ideal location for locals to gather for the fireworks on the Mall. It is also located only 1.5 miles from the Coming Soon Potomac Yard Metro Station at the corner of E Glebe and Potomac Ave. Local schools include Mount Vernon Community School, Gunston Middle School, and T.C. Williams High School. Tennant pays all utilities, Pets Allowed. Apply at keyrenteralexandria.com

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age older who will be living at the Property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one year lease required longer terms accepted.

(RLNE4925726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 Landover have any available units?
2943 Landover has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2943 Landover have?
Some of 2943 Landover's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2943 Landover currently offering any rent specials?
2943 Landover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 Landover pet-friendly?
Yes, 2943 Landover is pet friendly.
Does 2943 Landover offer parking?
No, 2943 Landover does not offer parking.
Does 2943 Landover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2943 Landover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 Landover have a pool?
Yes, 2943 Landover has a pool.
Does 2943 Landover have accessible units?
No, 2943 Landover does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 Landover have units with dishwashers?
No, 2943 Landover does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2943 Landover have units with air conditioning?
No, 2943 Landover does not have units with air conditioning.
