279 S Pickett St #301

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/MUrgfRq85z8 Welcome Home! Location, Location, Location! 1.3 miles from Van Dorn Metro Station! Large, 2BR 2BA, w/ balcony. Split level design w/ step down design to kitchen, living, and dining room. Double masters w/ full baths. Close to shops, restaurants, malls, and major routes. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.