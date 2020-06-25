All apartments in Alexandria
279 S Pickett St #301

279 South Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Location

279 South Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/MUrgfRq85z8 Welcome Home! Location, Location, Location! 1.3 miles from Van Dorn Metro Station! Large, 2BR 2BA, w/ balcony. Split level design w/ step down design to kitchen, living, and dining room. Double masters w/ full baths. Close to shops, restaurants, malls, and major routes. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 S Pickett St #301 have any available units?
279 S Pickett St #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 279 S Pickett St #301 have?
Some of 279 S Pickett St #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 S Pickett St #301 currently offering any rent specials?
279 S Pickett St #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 S Pickett St #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 279 S Pickett St #301 is pet friendly.
Does 279 S Pickett St #301 offer parking?
Yes, 279 S Pickett St #301 offers parking.
Does 279 S Pickett St #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 279 S Pickett St #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 S Pickett St #301 have a pool?
No, 279 S Pickett St #301 does not have a pool.
Does 279 S Pickett St #301 have accessible units?
No, 279 S Pickett St #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 279 S Pickett St #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 S Pickett St #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 S Pickett St #301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 279 S Pickett St #301 has units with air conditioning.

