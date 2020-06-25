Rent Calculator
264 STEVENSON SQUARE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 3:38 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
264 STEVENSON SQUARE
264 North Stevenson Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Alexandria
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location
264 North Stevenson Square, Alexandria, VA 22304
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Location-Location-Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Stevenson Square-Galley Kitchen w/Granite-New Stainless Appliances-Gas Cooking-Separate Dining Room-Spacious Living Room W/Glass Door to Private Fenced Rear Yard-Easy Care Laminate Flooring-Stack Washer/Dryer-Community Ball Field-Playground-Permit Free Parking-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 264 STEVENSON SQUARE have any available units?
264 STEVENSON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 264 STEVENSON SQUARE have?
Some of 264 STEVENSON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 264 STEVENSON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
264 STEVENSON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 STEVENSON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 264 STEVENSON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 264 STEVENSON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 264 STEVENSON SQUARE offers parking.
Does 264 STEVENSON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 STEVENSON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 STEVENSON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 264 STEVENSON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 264 STEVENSON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 264 STEVENSON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 264 STEVENSON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 STEVENSON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 264 STEVENSON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 STEVENSON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
