26 Canterbury Square

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

Welcome home! Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Landmark-Van Dom. Lots of natural sunlight. Large, updated kitchen. Newer carpet and freshly painted. Close to Harris Teeter, Aldi and plenty of shops and places to eat. Lots of storage in-unit and extra storage/laundry on lower level of building. Community pool for those hot summer days! Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. No pets please! Date Available: Jun 5th 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.