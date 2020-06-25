All apartments in Alexandria
26 Canterbury Square
26 Canterbury Square

26 Canterbury Square · No Longer Available
Location

26 Canterbury Square, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Welcome home! Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Landmark-Van Dom. Lots of natural sunlight. Large, updated kitchen. Newer carpet and freshly painted. Close to Harris Teeter, Aldi and plenty of shops and places to eat. Lots of storage in-unit and extra storage/laundry on lower level of building. Community pool for those hot summer days! Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. No pets please! Date Available: Jun 5th 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Canterbury Square have any available units?
26 Canterbury Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Canterbury Square have?
Some of 26 Canterbury Square's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Canterbury Square currently offering any rent specials?
26 Canterbury Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Canterbury Square pet-friendly?
No, 26 Canterbury Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 26 Canterbury Square offer parking?
Yes, 26 Canterbury Square offers parking.
Does 26 Canterbury Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Canterbury Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Canterbury Square have a pool?
Yes, 26 Canterbury Square has a pool.
Does 26 Canterbury Square have accessible units?
No, 26 Canterbury Square does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Canterbury Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Canterbury Square has units with dishwashers.
