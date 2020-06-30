255 S PICKETT STREET

Amenities

Mint condition, bright, and turn key! Spacious 2br/2ba condo in the Duke Street corridor close to I-395 and Old Town. Freshly painted, new carpet throughout, quartz countertops in kitchen, new appliances, wood burning fireplace, and private balcony! Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, full private bath with separate soaking tub, and separate shower. Full sized stackable washer and dryer. This unit comes with TWO assigned surface parking spaces. (This is not a garage unit.) Close to Harris Teeter, restaurants, parks, and a quick drive or bus to Van Dorn metro! Rent includes water, tenant responsible for electricity and cable/internet. Owner will consider pets on a case-by-case basis, if approved $500 non-refundable pet fee. Minimum of 2-year lease. Property is available for immediate occupancy. Rental application fee is $39 per adult applicant, minimum credit score 620.