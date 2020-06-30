All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

255 S PICKETT STREET

255 South Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Location

255 South Pickett Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Mint condition, bright, and turn key! Spacious 2br/2ba condo in the Duke Street corridor close to I-395 and Old Town. Freshly painted, new carpet throughout, quartz countertops in kitchen, new appliances, wood burning fireplace, and private balcony! Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, full private bath with separate soaking tub, and separate shower. Full sized stackable washer and dryer. This unit comes with TWO assigned surface parking spaces. (This is not a garage unit.) Close to Harris Teeter, restaurants, parks, and a quick drive or bus to Van Dorn metro! Rent includes water, tenant responsible for electricity and cable/internet. Owner will consider pets on a case-by-case basis, if approved $500 non-refundable pet fee. Minimum of 2-year lease. Property is available for immediate occupancy. Rental application fee is $39 per adult applicant, minimum credit score 620.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 S PICKETT STREET have any available units?
255 S PICKETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 255 S PICKETT STREET have?
Some of 255 S PICKETT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 S PICKETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
255 S PICKETT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 S PICKETT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 S PICKETT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 255 S PICKETT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 255 S PICKETT STREET offers parking.
Does 255 S PICKETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 S PICKETT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 S PICKETT STREET have a pool?
No, 255 S PICKETT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 255 S PICKETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 255 S PICKETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 255 S PICKETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 S PICKETT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 S PICKETT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 S PICKETT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

