Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:50 PM

2507 North Shelley Street

2507 North Shelley Street · (703) 656-6120
Location

2507 North Shelley Street, Alexandria, VA 22311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Now Available! Modern split-foyer home with 4-bedrooms, 2-baths, downstairs family room situated in Shirley Forest. This home boasts an open floor plan with lots of light, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with large window overlooking a well landscaped fenced yard. The finished walk-out basement has a comfortable family room, and a workshop/hobby room plus a utility room with full size washer/dryer. Minutes away from I-395, shops, restaurants and parks. Utilities paid by tenants.
Modern split-foyer home with 4-bedrooms, 2-baths, downstairs family room situated in Shirley Forest. This home boasts an open floor plan with lots of light, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with large window overlooking a well landscaped fenced yard. The finished walk-out basement has a comfortable family room, and a workshop/hobby room plus a utility room with full size washer/dryer. Minutes away from I-395, shops, restaurants and parks. Utilities paid by tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 North Shelley Street have any available units?
2507 North Shelley Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 North Shelley Street have?
Some of 2507 North Shelley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 North Shelley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2507 North Shelley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 North Shelley Street pet-friendly?
No, 2507 North Shelley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2507 North Shelley Street offer parking?
No, 2507 North Shelley Street does not offer parking.
Does 2507 North Shelley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 North Shelley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 North Shelley Street have a pool?
No, 2507 North Shelley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2507 North Shelley Street have accessible units?
No, 2507 North Shelley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 North Shelley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 North Shelley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
