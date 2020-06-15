2507 North Shelley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Now Available! Modern split-foyer home with 4-bedrooms, 2-baths, downstairs family room situated in Shirley Forest. This home boasts an open floor plan with lots of light, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with large window overlooking a well landscaped fenced yard. The finished walk-out basement has a comfortable family room, and a workshop/hobby room plus a utility room with full size washer/dryer. Minutes away from I-395, shops, restaurants and parks. Utilities paid by tenants.

