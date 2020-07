Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM VIEWS OF DC - VERY LARGE AND SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!!



THIS HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS SOME UPDATES IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM!!!



HAS FRESH PAINT AND HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED!!!



STEP OUT ON THE BALCONY AND SEE THE VIEW OF WASHINGTON DC!!!



PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!!



(RLNE5890940)