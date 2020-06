Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage tennis court

This luxuriously spacious, 2 level condo is a must see on the 12th floor. Unit has 2 bedrooms, with an oversized master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Upgraded Italian tiled kitchen, washer/dryer, new appliances, pantry, wood floors, secure garage parking, 2 large balconies, great view, swimming pool, tennis court, party room available, 10 mins to Pentagon with express metro bus.