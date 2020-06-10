All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
244 S REYNOLDS STREET
244 S REYNOLDS STREET

244 South Reynolds Street · No Longer Available
Location

244 South Reynolds Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Top level living! Updated and spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo outfitted with LR/DR combination, wood burning fireplace, covered balcony, and crown moulding throughout. Stainless steel appliances with range, convection oven, microwave, dishwasher, French-door refrigerator. Full-size, front-load HE steam washer and dryer. All new in 2020 water heater and HVAC with Google Nest learning thermostat and Nest Protect smoke and CO alarms. Spacious closets, drapes, and neutral carpet. Condo is newly painted, has been professionally cleaned, and features a Ring video doorbell. Community includes elevator, outdoor pool, private permitted parking lot, dog exercise area, and Amazon Hub Locker for secure package delivery. Metro bus stop in front of building. Minutes to the Van Dorn Metro, Old Town, 495, or 395. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Tenant pays electricity. Pets considered <25 lbs. with deposit. No smoking.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 S REYNOLDS STREET have any available units?
244 S REYNOLDS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 244 S REYNOLDS STREET have?
Some of 244 S REYNOLDS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 S REYNOLDS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
244 S REYNOLDS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 S REYNOLDS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 S REYNOLDS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 244 S REYNOLDS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 244 S REYNOLDS STREET offers parking.
Does 244 S REYNOLDS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 S REYNOLDS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 S REYNOLDS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 244 S REYNOLDS STREET has a pool.
Does 244 S REYNOLDS STREET have accessible units?
No, 244 S REYNOLDS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 244 S REYNOLDS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 S REYNOLDS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 S REYNOLDS STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 244 S REYNOLDS STREET has units with air conditioning.
