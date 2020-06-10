244 S REYNOLDS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool

Top level living! Updated and spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo outfitted with LR/DR combination, wood burning fireplace, covered balcony, and crown moulding throughout. Stainless steel appliances with range, convection oven, microwave, dishwasher, French-door refrigerator. Full-size, front-load HE steam washer and dryer. All new in 2020 water heater and HVAC with Google Nest learning thermostat and Nest Protect smoke and CO alarms. Spacious closets, drapes, and neutral carpet. Condo is newly painted, has been professionally cleaned, and features a Ring video doorbell. Community includes elevator, outdoor pool, private permitted parking lot, dog exercise area, and Amazon Hub Locker for secure package delivery. Metro bus stop in front of building. Minutes to the Van Dorn Metro, Old Town, 495, or 395. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Tenant pays electricity. Pets considered <25 lbs. with deposit. No smoking.~