243 TENNESSEE AVE
243 TENNESSEE AVE

243 Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

243 Tennessee Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Warwick Village convenience to DC, Pentagon, Crystal City, Arlington, Del Ray and Old Town! Charming updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and stainless appliances (including gas cooking!) Hardwoods floors in large open living room open to large deck ready to entertain! Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a hall bath. The lower level features tile plank flooring, an updated full bath, laundry room with full-size washer/dryer and storage. Walk out to fenced back yard with gardening shed! Pets case-by-case with owner approval $500 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 TENNESSEE AVE have any available units?
243 TENNESSEE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 243 TENNESSEE AVE have?
Some of 243 TENNESSEE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 TENNESSEE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
243 TENNESSEE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 TENNESSEE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 TENNESSEE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 243 TENNESSEE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 243 TENNESSEE AVE offers parking.
Does 243 TENNESSEE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 TENNESSEE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 TENNESSEE AVE have a pool?
No, 243 TENNESSEE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 243 TENNESSEE AVE have accessible units?
No, 243 TENNESSEE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 243 TENNESSEE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 TENNESSEE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 TENNESSEE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 TENNESSEE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

