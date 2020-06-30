243 TENNESSEE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Warwick Village convenience to DC, Pentagon, Crystal City, Arlington, Del Ray and Old Town! Charming updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and stainless appliances (including gas cooking!) Hardwoods floors in large open living room open to large deck ready to entertain! Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a hall bath. The lower level features tile plank flooring, an updated full bath, laundry room with full-size washer/dryer and storage. Walk out to fenced back yard with gardening shed! Pets case-by-case with owner approval $500 deposit