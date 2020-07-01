All apartments in Alexandria
2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

2405 Richmond Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
parking
garage
Beautiful upper level unit in the heart of Potomac Yard. Built in 2016, this home has all the updates including a double sided glass fireplace, luxury master bath, custom closets and hardwoods throughout. This two level condo is complete with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Enjoy modern open concept living in a great location. Close to the Pentagon, DCA, Old Town and Crystal City. Unit comes with a one car garage and one car driveway. Plenty of street parking is available as well.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have any available units?
2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

