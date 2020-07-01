2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful upper level unit in the heart of Potomac Yard. Built in 2016, this home has all the updates including a double sided glass fireplace, luxury master bath, custom closets and hardwoods throughout. This two level condo is complete with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Enjoy modern open concept living in a great location. Close to the Pentagon, DCA, Old Town and Crystal City. Unit comes with a one car garage and one car driveway. Plenty of street parking is available as well.