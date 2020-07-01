2405 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

Amenities
Beautiful upper level unit in the heart of Potomac Yard. Built in 2016, this home has all the updates including a double sided glass fireplace, luxury master bath, custom closets and hardwoods throughout. This two level condo is complete with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Enjoy modern open concept living in a great location. Close to the Pentagon, DCA, Old Town and Crystal City. Unit comes with a one car garage and one car driveway. Plenty of street parking is available as well.