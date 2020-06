24 E MAPLE STREET

Amenities

3 SHORT BLOCKS TO THE KING ST METRO ! CHARMING 1st FLOOR APARTMENT IN A 2 FAMILY HOUSE, BUILT THAT WAY, IN 1918 ! A 7 WINDOW SUNROOM/DEN IN THE FRONT AND A HUGE 20X12 DECK/PORCH OFF THE KITCHEN IN THE BACK ! Cute backyard ! HARDWOOD FLOORS ! NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN THE HUGE BASEMENT + EXTRA STORAGE ! TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC BILL - LANDLORD PAYS GAS, WATER AND SEWAGE BILLS. SEPERATE HVAC FOR EACH UNIT - UPPER AND LOWER. YOU WILL LOVE OLD TOWN/ROSEMONT ! ONLY STEPS TO THE KING ST METRO, OLD TOWN SHOPS & RESTAURANTS, WHOLE FOODS, THE PATENT OFFICE, DEL RAY, ETC. OWNER/AGENT