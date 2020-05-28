2322 SANFORD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Available now - Come see this charming three level end unit townhome in Del Ray. It's a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath layout with a spacious Master Suite. All bedrooms and bath's are on the main floor as well. The unit is great to entertain with spacious living room, as well as it's own outdoor patio to grill & enjoy the outdoors. Tons of living space including a bonus room perfect for a home office, kids playroom or extra man cave. Plus it's got an oversize garage on the first floor, that boast ample extra storage space as well. It's minutes to the many shops and restaurants on "The Avenue" in the heart of Del Ray. Close to 2 metro stops with easy commute access to Amazon H2, Pentagon, Old Town, and into DC. Pet's case by case basis. Lawncare included & HOA paid by the landlord.