Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

2322 SANFORD STREET

2322 Sanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2322 Sanford Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available now - Come see this charming three level end unit townhome in Del Ray. It's a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath layout with a spacious Master Suite. All bedrooms and bath's are on the main floor as well. The unit is great to entertain with spacious living room, as well as it's own outdoor patio to grill & enjoy the outdoors. Tons of living space including a bonus room perfect for a home office, kids playroom or extra man cave. Plus it's got an oversize garage on the first floor, that boast ample extra storage space as well. It's minutes to the many shops and restaurants on "The Avenue" in the heart of Del Ray. Close to 2 metro stops with easy commute access to Amazon H2, Pentagon, Old Town, and into DC. Pet's case by case basis. Lawncare included & HOA paid by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 SANFORD STREET have any available units?
2322 SANFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2322 SANFORD STREET have?
Some of 2322 SANFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 SANFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2322 SANFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 SANFORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 SANFORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2322 SANFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2322 SANFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 2322 SANFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 SANFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 SANFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 2322 SANFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2322 SANFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2322 SANFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 SANFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 SANFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 SANFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 SANFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
