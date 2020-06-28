211 E Raymond Ave unit 2

Amenities
Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath located on the top floor of a Gothic style triplex.. The apartment is in a great location!! It is just Two blocks to Mount Vernon Avenue; 1.2 miles to the Braddock Road Metro Station. 2-6 blocks to elementary school, shops, restaurants, frozen custard, and a coffee house. 2 miles to Crystal City and Pentagon City. 3 blocks to Rt. 1 with buses to Crystal City and Old Town. 3 miles to Old Town, Patent & Trade, and the US District Court House. Major shopping, restaurants, and movies at Potomac Yards within one mile.
Property Highlights:
- Spacious country style kitchen with gas range
- Tons of cabinets in kitchen
- Living room with parquet floor
- Newly refinished bathroom with original green & black art deco wall tile preserved
- 2 bedrooms
- Ceiling fans in all rooms
- Sunroom ideal for office or den
- High ceilings with cornice and picture molding
- Arches
- Hard wood floors
- Air conditioned with 4 window units
- Radiator heating
- Share laundry and fenced back yard with two other tenants
- Pets allowed
- Off street parking
AVAILABLE NOW!!
(RLNE5120725)