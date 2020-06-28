211 E Raymond Ave unit 2

Amenities

Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath located on the top floor of a Gothic style triplex.. The apartment is in a great location!! It is just Two blocks to Mount Vernon Avenue; 1.2 miles to the Braddock Road Metro Station. 2-6 blocks to elementary school, shops, restaurants, frozen custard, and a coffee house. 2 miles to Crystal City and Pentagon City. 3 blocks to Rt. 1 with buses to Crystal City and Old Town. 3 miles to Old Town, Patent & Trade, and the US District Court House. Major shopping, restaurants, and movies at Potomac Yards within one mile.



Property Highlights:



- Spacious country style kitchen with gas range

- Tons of cabinets in kitchen

- Living room with parquet floor

- Newly refinished bathroom with original green & black art deco wall tile preserved

- 2 bedrooms

- Ceiling fans in all rooms

- Sunroom ideal for office or den

- High ceilings with cornice and picture molding

- Arches

- Hard wood floors

- Air conditioned with 4 window units

- Radiator heating

- Share laundry and fenced back yard with two other tenants

- Pets allowed

- Off street parking



AVAILABLE NOW!!



