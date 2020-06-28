All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
211 E Raymond Ave unit 2
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

211 E Raymond Ave unit 2

211 East Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

211 East Raymond Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath located on the top floor of a Gothic style triplex.. The apartment is in a great location!! It is just Two blocks to Mount Vernon Avenue; 1.2 miles to the Braddock Road Metro Station. 2-6 blocks to elementary school, shops, restaurants, frozen custard, and a coffee house. 2 miles to Crystal City and Pentagon City. 3 blocks to Rt. 1 with buses to Crystal City and Old Town. 3 miles to Old Town, Patent & Trade, and the US District Court House. Major shopping, restaurants, and movies at Potomac Yards within one mile.

Property Highlights:

- Spacious country style kitchen with gas range
- Tons of cabinets in kitchen
- Living room with parquet floor
- Newly refinished bathroom with original green & black art deco wall tile preserved
- 2 bedrooms
- Ceiling fans in all rooms
- Sunroom ideal for office or den
- High ceilings with cornice and picture molding
- Arches
- Hard wood floors
- Air conditioned with 4 window units
- Radiator heating
- Share laundry and fenced back yard with two other tenants
- Pets allowed
- Off street parking

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5120725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 have any available units?
211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 have?
Some of 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 offers parking.
Does 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 have a pool?
No, 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 E Raymond Ave unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane
Alexandria, VA 22314
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University