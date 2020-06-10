All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

211 ALFRED STREET

211 South Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

211 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Situated in the heart of Old Town, this historic, all-brick home stands masterfully updated with contemporary details throughout. Boasting over 3000 SQFT of living space, featuring 4 grand bedrooms, 3.5 luxury baths, formal sitting room, and 4 decorated fireplaces. The gourmet kitchen offers a gas stove, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Off to the kitchen, features an enclosed sunroom where you will find additional entertainment space to enjoy while indoors. The second level offers a covered porch with tons of natural sunlight. There is off-street parking in the back of the home for up to 3 vehicles. Close proximity to shops, museums, entertainment galore and the King St. Trolley. **SERIOUS inquires only, call Greg Harvin at (703) 672-1034 to schedule a showing, if you do not have an agent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 ALFRED STREET have any available units?
211 ALFRED STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 211 ALFRED STREET have?
Some of 211 ALFRED STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 ALFRED STREET currently offering any rent specials?
211 ALFRED STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 ALFRED STREET pet-friendly?
No, 211 ALFRED STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 211 ALFRED STREET offer parking?
Yes, 211 ALFRED STREET offers parking.
Does 211 ALFRED STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 ALFRED STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 ALFRED STREET have a pool?
No, 211 ALFRED STREET does not have a pool.
Does 211 ALFRED STREET have accessible units?
No, 211 ALFRED STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 211 ALFRED STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 ALFRED STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 ALFRED STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 ALFRED STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
