211 ALFRED STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Situated in the heart of Old Town, this historic, all-brick home stands masterfully updated with contemporary details throughout. Boasting over 3000 SQFT of living space, featuring 4 grand bedrooms, 3.5 luxury baths, formal sitting room, and 4 decorated fireplaces. The gourmet kitchen offers a gas stove, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Off to the kitchen, features an enclosed sunroom where you will find additional entertainment space to enjoy while indoors. The second level offers a covered porch with tons of natural sunlight. There is off-street parking in the back of the home for up to 3 vehicles. Close proximity to shops, museums, entertainment galore and the King St. Trolley. **SERIOUS inquires only, call Greg Harvin at (703) 672-1034 to schedule a showing, if you do not have an agent**