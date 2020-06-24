All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 E NELSON AVE

207 East Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

207 East Nelson Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This listing is for the rental of the detached garage only. One or both can be rented. If only one space is rented the price is $300/mo. No utilities included. Access garage through alley off of Wayne St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 E NELSON AVE have any available units?
207 E NELSON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 207 E NELSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
207 E NELSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 E NELSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 207 E NELSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 207 E NELSON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 207 E NELSON AVE offers parking.
Does 207 E NELSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 E NELSON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 E NELSON AVE have a pool?
No, 207 E NELSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 207 E NELSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 207 E NELSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 207 E NELSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 E NELSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 E NELSON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 E NELSON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
