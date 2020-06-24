207 E NELSON AVE

207 East Nelson Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301 Del Ray
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This listing is for the rental of the detached garage only. One or both can be rented. If only one space is rented the price is $300/mo. No utilities included. Access garage through alley off of Wayne St.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
