Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Two story 2BD/2BA townhome in Alexandria. Spacious home with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a charming mud room. In the main level you will find the 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The basement has another full bath and a family room. Great back and front yard. Close proximity to Crystal city station and Del Ray shops and restaurants. Online showings only. https://youtu.be/b8jwyI9J4Sg