203 ASPEN STREET

Gorgeous, light-filled RENOVATED 3BR/2BA end unit with incredible landscaped yard and large patio in sought after Warwick Village. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking; Open living & dining room with bay window and brand new hardwood floors; Three bedrooms with custom closets on upper level and designer bath. Light, bright basement with full bath walks out to large, brand new flagstone patio and fully fenced yard. Maintenance of gorgeously manicured lot included in rent! Just steps to The Avenue in Del Rey. Easy Access to I-395, Pentagon, downtown DC, Old Town and Reagan National Airport.