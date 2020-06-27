All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 203 ASPEN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
203 ASPEN STREET
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:49 PM

203 ASPEN STREET

203 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

203 Aspen Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, light-filled RENOVATED 3BR/2BA end unit with incredible landscaped yard and large patio in sought after Warwick Village. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking; Open living & dining room with bay window and brand new hardwood floors; Three bedrooms with custom closets on upper level and designer bath. Light, bright basement with full bath walks out to large, brand new flagstone patio and fully fenced yard. Maintenance of gorgeously manicured lot included in rent! Just steps to The Avenue in Del Rey. Easy Access to I-395, Pentagon, downtown DC, Old Town and Reagan National Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 ASPEN STREET have any available units?
203 ASPEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 203 ASPEN STREET have?
Some of 203 ASPEN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 ASPEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
203 ASPEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 ASPEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 203 ASPEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 203 ASPEN STREET offer parking?
No, 203 ASPEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 203 ASPEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 ASPEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 ASPEN STREET have a pool?
No, 203 ASPEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 203 ASPEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 203 ASPEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 203 ASPEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 ASPEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 ASPEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 ASPEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University