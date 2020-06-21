1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage

Fantastic & extremely well-maintained townhome located in a private courtyard in the sought-after community of Potomac Greens. Terrific utility of space with a library/study with French doors off the foyer, open floor plan with hardwood floors on main level, master bedroom and loft, gourmet kitchen with oversized kitchen island with additional storage, granite countertop & stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and speakers in ceiling, custom bookcases flanking gas fireplace in living room, master bedroom with walk-in closet & en-suite bath with separate shower and soaking tub with dual vanities, bedroom level laundry, private third bedroom with en-suite bathroom, loft leading out to rooftop terrace with views of courtyard, two car garage, an array of amenities in the community from clubhouse with exercise room, party/meeting room, heated outdoor pool, nature trails and pocket parks with tot lots, community shuttle service to Braddock Road Metro Station, minutes from the heart of Old Town Alexandria and its vibrant waterfront, adjacent to GW Parkway and the Mount Vernon bicycle trail, only two traffic lights to our nation~s capital and Reagan National Airport, near the future home of National Landing, Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, and Potomac Yard Metro.