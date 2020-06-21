All apartments in Alexandria
1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:45 PM

1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE

1830 Potomac Greens Drive · (703) 535-3610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1830 Potomac Greens Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fantastic & extremely well-maintained townhome located in a private courtyard in the sought-after community of Potomac Greens. Terrific utility of space with a library/study with French doors off the foyer, open floor plan with hardwood floors on main level, master bedroom and loft, gourmet kitchen with oversized kitchen island with additional storage, granite countertop & stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and speakers in ceiling, custom bookcases flanking gas fireplace in living room, master bedroom with walk-in closet & en-suite bath with separate shower and soaking tub with dual vanities, bedroom level laundry, private third bedroom with en-suite bathroom, loft leading out to rooftop terrace with views of courtyard, two car garage, an array of amenities in the community from clubhouse with exercise room, party/meeting room, heated outdoor pool, nature trails and pocket parks with tot lots, community shuttle service to Braddock Road Metro Station, minutes from the heart of Old Town Alexandria and its vibrant waterfront, adjacent to GW Parkway and the Mount Vernon bicycle trail, only two traffic lights to our nation~s capital and Reagan National Airport, near the future home of National Landing, Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, and Potomac Yard Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have any available units?
1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have?
Some of 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
