18 W. Custis Avenue 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 Garden Suite Rental in Del Ray Alexandria - Property Id: 74848
Seeking a professional woman to share an historic bungalow in Del Ray Alexandria. Tenant will have access to the furnished suite through a private ground-level entrance with a living room, private bedroom, bath, separate walk-in closet, smaller closet in bedroom, galley kitchen, and a shared laundry facility.
Utilities included.
Easy walk to the restaurants & shops on Mount Vernon Avenue.
Easy access to public transportation:
1/2 block to the DASH Bus; 3 blocks to the METRO Bus; and about a mile to METRO Trains.
NOTE: To be considered, please fill out the contact form and complete emailed questionnaire from email@turbotenant.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74848
Property Id 74848
No Pets Allowed
