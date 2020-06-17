18 W. Custis Avenue 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal walk in closets some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 Garden Suite Rental in Del Ray Alexandria - Property Id: 74848



Seeking a professional woman to share an historic bungalow in Del Ray Alexandria. Tenant will have access to the furnished suite through a private ground-level entrance with a living room, private bedroom, bath, separate walk-in closet, smaller closet in bedroom, galley kitchen, and a shared laundry facility.



Utilities included.



Easy walk to the restaurants & shops on Mount Vernon Avenue.



Easy access to public transportation:

1/2 block to the DASH Bus; 3 blocks to the METRO Bus; and about a mile to METRO Trains.



NOTE: To be considered, please fill out the contact form and complete emailed questionnaire from email@turbotenant.com.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74848

Property Id 74848



No Pets Allowed



