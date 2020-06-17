All apartments in Alexandria
18 W. Custis Avenue 1

18 W Custis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

18 W Custis Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 Garden Suite Rental in Del Ray Alexandria - Property Id: 74848

Seeking a professional woman to share an historic bungalow in Del Ray Alexandria. Tenant will have access to the furnished suite through a private ground-level entrance with a living room, private bedroom, bath, separate walk-in closet, smaller closet in bedroom, galley kitchen, and a shared laundry facility.

Utilities included.

Easy walk to the restaurants & shops on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Easy access to public transportation:
1/2 block to the DASH Bus; 3 blocks to the METRO Bus; and about a mile to METRO Trains.

NOTE: To be considered, please fill out the contact form and complete emailed questionnaire from email@turbotenant.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74848
Property Id 74848

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5702712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 have any available units?
18 W. Custis Avenue 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 have?
Some of 18 W. Custis Avenue 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 currently offering any rent specials?
18 W. Custis Avenue 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 pet-friendly?
No, 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 offer parking?
No, 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 does not offer parking.
Does 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 have a pool?
No, 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 does not have a pool.
Does 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 have accessible units?
No, 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 W. Custis Avenue 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
