18 AUBURN CT #C
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

18 AUBURN CT #C

Location

18 Auburn Ct, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Dining Area and Both Bedrooms. Brand New Bathroom with 12 X 24 Marble Tile, Pedestal Sink, LED Light, New Plumbing Fixtures, Updated Kitchen with Maple Cabinets, Lots of Cabinet Storage and Counter Space, Updated Appliances (including Dishwasher and Microwave), Blinds Installed on all of the Windows, Lots of Closets, Sunny Second Floor Corner Unit so No One Lives Above the unit. Nearly 1,000 square feet of Living Area. Located on a Large Well Landscaped Quiet Courtyard. Pet friendly neighborhood. Lots of Parking. Low electricity bill. High WalkScore. Stroll to Restaurants and Shopping! Half of a mile to Del Rays Avenue with Great Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Custard, Ice Cream, Bakery, Wine Store, Bars and Saturday Farmers Market! Or Just Over Half of a Mile to Giant Food Grocery Store and Potomac Yard Center which includes Target, Baskin Robbins, Best Buy, Cava, Chipotle, Five Guys, Home Goods, IHOP, Michaels, Starbucks, Subway and Regal Cinemas 16 and More! About half of a mile to the Metroway Bus Only Lanes Stop at East Glebe and Jefferson Davis Highway. During peak hours, Metroway buses currently run every six minutes from Crystal City to Potomac Yard and every 12 minutes between Braddock Road and Pentagon City. The buses run every 12 minutes during daytime off-peak, and every 15 minutes evening off-peak. On weekends, they run every 20 minutes. Hours are Monday-Thursday 5:30am-10pm, Friday 5:30am-midnight, Saturday 6:30am-midnight, and Sunday 7:30am-10pm. About two miles to Dining and Retail in Old Town Alexandria, 2.5 miles to Shirlington, about 5 miles to DC, about 3 miles to the airport, and convenient to all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 AUBURN CT #C have any available units?
18 AUBURN CT #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 18 AUBURN CT #C have?
Some of 18 AUBURN CT #C's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 AUBURN CT #C currently offering any rent specials?
18 AUBURN CT #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 AUBURN CT #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 AUBURN CT #C is pet friendly.
Does 18 AUBURN CT #C offer parking?
Yes, 18 AUBURN CT #C offers parking.
Does 18 AUBURN CT #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 AUBURN CT #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 AUBURN CT #C have a pool?
No, 18 AUBURN CT #C does not have a pool.
Does 18 AUBURN CT #C have accessible units?
No, 18 AUBURN CT #C does not have accessible units.
Does 18 AUBURN CT #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 AUBURN CT #C has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 AUBURN CT #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 AUBURN CT #C does not have units with air conditioning.
