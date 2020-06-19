18 AUBURN CT #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Dining Area and Both Bedrooms. Brand New Bathroom with 12 X 24 Marble Tile, Pedestal Sink, LED Light, New Plumbing Fixtures, Updated Kitchen with Maple Cabinets, Lots of Cabinet Storage and Counter Space, Updated Appliances (including Dishwasher and Microwave), Blinds Installed on all of the Windows, Lots of Closets, Sunny Second Floor Corner Unit so No One Lives Above the unit. Nearly 1,000 square feet of Living Area. Located on a Large Well Landscaped Quiet Courtyard. Pet friendly neighborhood. Lots of Parking. Low electricity bill. High WalkScore. Stroll to Restaurants and Shopping! Half of a mile to Del Rays Avenue with Great Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Custard, Ice Cream, Bakery, Wine Store, Bars and Saturday Farmers Market! Or Just Over Half of a Mile to Giant Food Grocery Store and Potomac Yard Center which includes Target, Baskin Robbins, Best Buy, Cava, Chipotle, Five Guys, Home Goods, IHOP, Michaels, Starbucks, Subway and Regal Cinemas 16 and More! About half of a mile to the Metroway Bus Only Lanes Stop at East Glebe and Jefferson Davis Highway. During peak hours, Metroway buses currently run every six minutes from Crystal City to Potomac Yard and every 12 minutes between Braddock Road and Pentagon City. The buses run every 12 minutes during daytime off-peak, and every 15 minutes evening off-peak. On weekends, they run every 20 minutes. Hours are Monday-Thursday 5:30am-10pm, Friday 5:30am-midnight, Saturday 6:30am-midnight, and Sunday 7:30am-10pm. About two miles to Dining and Retail in Old Town Alexandria, 2.5 miles to Shirlington, about 5 miles to DC, about 3 miles to the airport, and convenient to all major highways.