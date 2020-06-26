1759 N CLIFF STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

REDUCED - RENOVATED KITCHEN / FRESH PAINT / GLEAMING HARDWOODS / E Z TO SEE - ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN VICTORIAN IN TRENDY DEL RAY (WALK TO EVENING STAR & METRO) / SUNNY END UNIT WITH DOUBLE BAYS / HDWDS ON MAIN / FPL / PARKING / FENCED PATIO AND SHED / PETS CASE BY CASE