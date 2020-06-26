1759 North Cliff Street, Alexandria, VA 22301 Del Ray
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REDUCED - RENOVATED KITCHEN / FRESH PAINT / GLEAMING HARDWOODS / E Z TO SEE - ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN VICTORIAN IN TRENDY DEL RAY (WALK TO EVENING STAR & METRO) / SUNNY END UNIT WITH DOUBLE BAYS / HDWDS ON MAIN / FPL / PARKING / FENCED PATIO AND SHED / PETS CASE BY CASE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have any available units?
1759 N CLIFF STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have?
Some of 1759 N CLIFF STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 N CLIFF STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1759 N CLIFF STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 N CLIFF STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1759 N CLIFF STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1759 N CLIFF STREET offers parking.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1759 N CLIFF STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have a pool?
No, 1759 N CLIFF STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have accessible units?
No, 1759 N CLIFF STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1759 N CLIFF STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1759 N CLIFF STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)