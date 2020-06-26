All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1759 N CLIFF STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1759 N CLIFF STREET
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

1759 N CLIFF STREET

1759 North Cliff Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1759 North Cliff Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REDUCED - RENOVATED KITCHEN / FRESH PAINT / GLEAMING HARDWOODS / E Z TO SEE - ADORABLE CRAFTSMAN VICTORIAN IN TRENDY DEL RAY (WALK TO EVENING STAR & METRO) / SUNNY END UNIT WITH DOUBLE BAYS / HDWDS ON MAIN / FPL / PARKING / FENCED PATIO AND SHED / PETS CASE BY CASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have any available units?
1759 N CLIFF STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have?
Some of 1759 N CLIFF STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 N CLIFF STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1759 N CLIFF STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 N CLIFF STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1759 N CLIFF STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1759 N CLIFF STREET offers parking.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1759 N CLIFF STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have a pool?
No, 1759 N CLIFF STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have accessible units?
No, 1759 N CLIFF STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1759 N CLIFF STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1759 N CLIFF STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1759 N CLIFF STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University