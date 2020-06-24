1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730

Amenities
Pictures are from last year when unoccupied. Updated! Great location! Easy Commute! Updated kitchen w/ granite, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, back splash, pantry,and a breakfast bar which is open to dining room.. New flooring in living/dining room in 2018, updated baths. Updated flooring in bedrooms. Master bedroom with updated bath and a walk-in closet. Front porch, fenced patio for outdoor space. Utility/laundry/storage room. Front loading washer/dryer. Assigned parking space. Pets case by case w/ deposit. Near Shirlington, Bradlee shopping center, restaurants, I-395; Minutes to Amazon HQ2, DC, Pentagon, National airport.