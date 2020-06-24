1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Pictures are from last year when unoccupied. Updated! Great location! Easy Commute! Updated kitchen w/ granite, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, back splash, pantry,and a breakfast bar which is open to dining room.. New flooring in living/dining room in 2018, updated baths. Updated flooring in bedrooms. Master bedroom with updated bath and a walk-in closet. Front porch, fenced patio for outdoor space. Utility/laundry/storage room. Front loading washer/dryer. Assigned parking space. Pets case by case w/ deposit. Near Shirlington, Bradlee shopping center, restaurants, I-395; Minutes to Amazon HQ2, DC, Pentagon, National airport.