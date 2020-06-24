All apartments in Alexandria
1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730

1730 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Dogwood Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pictures are from last year when unoccupied. Updated! Great location! Easy Commute! Updated kitchen w/ granite, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, back splash, pantry,and a breakfast bar which is open to dining room.. New flooring in living/dining room in 2018, updated baths. Updated flooring in bedrooms. Master bedroom with updated bath and a walk-in closet. Front porch, fenced patio for outdoor space. Utility/laundry/storage room. Front loading washer/dryer. Assigned parking space. Pets case by case w/ deposit. Near Shirlington, Bradlee shopping center, restaurants, I-395; Minutes to Amazon HQ2, DC, Pentagon, National airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 have any available units?
1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 have?
Some of 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 currently offering any rent specials?
1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 is pet friendly.
Does 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 offer parking?
Yes, 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 offers parking.
Does 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 have a pool?
No, 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 does not have a pool.
Does 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 have accessible units?
No, 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 DOGWOOD DR #1730 does not have units with air conditioning.
