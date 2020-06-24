1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE

Amenities
Fully renovated modern spacious condo 2 bedrooms + 1.5 bathrooms located north side of Old Town Alexandria. First floor condo with hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, recess lights and washer/dryer in the unit. Condo amenities include gym, tennis court, picnic area, and pool. 1 block to Potomac River, Mt. Vernon running/bike trail, and 1/2 mile to Braddock metro. Walking distance to shops, market, restaurants and bars. 3 parking spaces included. NO DOGS ALLOWED UNLESS THEY ARE SERVICE ANIMALS. CATS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. Owner is offering a the remainder of MAY RENT FREE for a lease starting June 1st.