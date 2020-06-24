All apartments in Alexandria
1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE

1610 West Abingdon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1610 West Abingdon Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Fully renovated modern spacious condo 2 bedrooms + 1.5 bathrooms located north side of Old Town Alexandria. First floor condo with hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, recess lights and washer/dryer in the unit. Condo amenities include gym, tennis court, picnic area, and pool. 1 block to Potomac River, Mt. Vernon running/bike trail, and 1/2 mile to Braddock metro. Walking distance to shops, market, restaurants and bars. 3 parking spaces included. NO DOGS ALLOWED UNLESS THEY ARE SERVICE ANIMALS. CATS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. Owner is offering a the remainder of MAY RENT FREE for a lease starting June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE have any available units?
1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE have?
Some of 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
