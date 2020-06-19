1610 Kenwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Commuters Dream - Nestled in the beautiful Alexandria area this beautiful 1100 sq ft townhome is a spacious newly renovated 2 level end unit with an open floor plan. This 3 bedroom beauty features: a newly remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops & back-splash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, hard wood floors, custom shower with luxurious designer tile, and large fully fenced in yard complete with fire pit for entertaining. The kitchen is designed with an open window to the sitting area allowing everyone to be part of the action. Oversized windows let in tons of natural light adding to the overall aesthetics. Ceiling fans in main rooms of the home and a washer and dryer are included in the rental. The proximity of this townhome allows for a leisurely stroll to the local shops, and restaurants. Quickly catch the public transit with easy DASH bus access or zip onto the 395 to get to Pentagon, BRAC, DC, and the Airport. Utilities are paid by tenant, owner pays garbage. Small pets allowed. Applications being accepted at www.keyrenteralexandria.com. Search Rentals



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age older who will be living at the Property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one year lease required longer terms accepted.



