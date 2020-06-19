All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

1610 Kenwood Ave

1610 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Kenwood Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Commuters Dream - Nestled in the beautiful Alexandria area this beautiful 1100 sq ft townhome is a spacious newly renovated 2 level end unit with an open floor plan. This 3 bedroom beauty features: a newly remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops & back-splash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, hard wood floors, custom shower with luxurious designer tile, and large fully fenced in yard complete with fire pit for entertaining. The kitchen is designed with an open window to the sitting area allowing everyone to be part of the action. Oversized windows let in tons of natural light adding to the overall aesthetics. Ceiling fans in main rooms of the home and a washer and dryer are included in the rental. The proximity of this townhome allows for a leisurely stroll to the local shops, and restaurants. Quickly catch the public transit with easy DASH bus access or zip onto the 395 to get to Pentagon, BRAC, DC, and the Airport. Utilities are paid by tenant, owner pays garbage. Small pets allowed. Applications being accepted at www.keyrenteralexandria.com. Search Rentals

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age older who will be living at the Property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one year lease required longer terms accepted.

(RLNE4977385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Kenwood Ave have any available units?
1610 Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1610 Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 1610 Kenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Kenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1610 Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1610 Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1610 Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Kenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Kenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Kenwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
