159 Ingle Place

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully Spacious Townhome - Property Id: 52530



Beautifully spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath sun-filled townhome available now! Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, kitchen and foyer. All 3 bedrooms have gorgeous vaulted ceilings for a very open feel. Large deck and enclosed patio are perfect for entertaining and/or grilling, and den (in addition to living room and dining room) is perfect additional space to use as an office, workout room, hangout room or storage space. Garage and driveway easily accommodate two cars, and additional cars can be parked in overflow/guest spaces. Extremely convenient location -- minutes to 395, 495, metro, several grocery stores, and shopping areas. Easy commute to DC, Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria and Tysons Corner. Make this beautiful home yours today!

