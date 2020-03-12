153 Somervelle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed/2.5 Bath Master Suite in Cameron Station! - You can't beat this opportunity to rent in the highly sought after Cameron Station, a walkable community surrounded by parks, trails, easy commute, and minutes from Old Town Alexandria and Washington, DC! This town home has 2 masters with vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and their own private baths. Open main level with wood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, kitchen with eat in area and sitting area opening to patio. Lower level has a study or extra den. Single car garage and lots of street parking. Cameron Station is an awesome community with large community pool, weight room, and surrounded by green space! Pets case by case. No large dogs please. Call Angie McDaniel to schedule a showing. 703-677-6902.



KW Metro Center

1701 Duke St, Ste 100

Alexandria, VA 22314

703-535-3610



(RLNE4955745)