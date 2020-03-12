All apartments in Alexandria
153 Somervelle

153 Somervelle St
Location

153 Somervelle St, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed/2.5 Bath Master Suite in Cameron Station! - You can't beat this opportunity to rent in the highly sought after Cameron Station, a walkable community surrounded by parks, trails, easy commute, and minutes from Old Town Alexandria and Washington, DC! This town home has 2 masters with vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and their own private baths. Open main level with wood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, kitchen with eat in area and sitting area opening to patio. Lower level has a study or extra den. Single car garage and lots of street parking. Cameron Station is an awesome community with large community pool, weight room, and surrounded by green space! Pets case by case. No large dogs please. Call Angie McDaniel to schedule a showing. 703-677-6902.

KW Metro Center
1701 Duke St, Ste 100
Alexandria, VA 22314
703-535-3610

(RLNE4955745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Somervelle have any available units?
153 Somervelle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 153 Somervelle have?
Some of 153 Somervelle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Somervelle currently offering any rent specials?
153 Somervelle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Somervelle pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Somervelle is pet friendly.
Does 153 Somervelle offer parking?
Yes, 153 Somervelle offers parking.
Does 153 Somervelle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Somervelle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Somervelle have a pool?
Yes, 153 Somervelle has a pool.
Does 153 Somervelle have accessible units?
No, 153 Somervelle does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Somervelle have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Somervelle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Somervelle have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Somervelle does not have units with air conditioning.
