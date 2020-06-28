All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
15 CANTERBURY SQUARE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

15 CANTERBURY SQUARE

15 Canterbury Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15 Canterbury Square, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT except cable and phone. Total remodeled Very large two bedroom unit, with very large balcony facing a serene park like setting, enjoy morning coffee. , on-site laundry room, extra storage in building, new appliance, new carpet, bathroom newly redone, kitchen redone, freshly painted. Very close to public transportation, less then a 5-minute drive and a 15-20 minutes walk to the metro, walking distance to dinning and entertainment, two parking space included, security gate to units, main security door to enter the building, and much more. No pets Must see this unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE have any available units?
15 CANTERBURY SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE have?
Some of 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
15 CANTERBURY SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE offers parking.
Does 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE have a pool?
No, 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 CANTERBURY SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University