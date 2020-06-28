15 CANTERBURY SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT except cable and phone. Total remodeled Very large two bedroom unit, with very large balcony facing a serene park like setting, enjoy morning coffee. , on-site laundry room, extra storage in building, new appliance, new carpet, bathroom newly redone, kitchen redone, freshly painted. Very close to public transportation, less then a 5-minute drive and a 15-20 minutes walk to the metro, walking distance to dinning and entertainment, two parking space included, security gate to units, main security door to enter the building, and much more. No pets Must see this unit