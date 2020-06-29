All apartments in Alexandria
1421 ORONOCO
1421 ORONOCO

1421 Oronoco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Oh My Golly! This place is cute cute cute. Ground floor 2/2 located thisclose to BRADDOCK METRO. Two master bedrooms each with en suite bath. Fully equipped Kitchen with stainless steel, granite counters, breakfast bar, stacked washer/dryer. Dining area. BRAND NEW CARPET. BRAND NEW GRANITE FIREPLACE SURROUND (fireplace non-working but with electric log insert). Recessed lighting in LR. Very private fenced patio with access to assigned parking space. TONS OF EXTRA STORAGE under stairs. Conveniently located in highly desired Colecroft and close to all the shops, bars, restaurants you want. Amazon HQ2 is nearby too. Pets on CBC basis (size age weight breed number restricted with $100 monthly fee for 1st year only). Min inc to qualify - $88,200. Professionally managed. Certified funds required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 ORONOCO have any available units?
1421 ORONOCO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1421 ORONOCO have?
Some of 1421 ORONOCO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 ORONOCO currently offering any rent specials?
1421 ORONOCO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 ORONOCO pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 ORONOCO is pet friendly.
Does 1421 ORONOCO offer parking?
Yes, 1421 ORONOCO offers parking.
Does 1421 ORONOCO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 ORONOCO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 ORONOCO have a pool?
No, 1421 ORONOCO does not have a pool.
Does 1421 ORONOCO have accessible units?
No, 1421 ORONOCO does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 ORONOCO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 ORONOCO has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 ORONOCO have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 ORONOCO does not have units with air conditioning.

