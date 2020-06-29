1421 ORONOCO

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Oh My Golly! This place is cute cute cute. Ground floor 2/2 located thisclose to BRADDOCK METRO. Two master bedrooms each with en suite bath. Fully equipped Kitchen with stainless steel, granite counters, breakfast bar, stacked washer/dryer. Dining area. BRAND NEW CARPET. BRAND NEW GRANITE FIREPLACE SURROUND (fireplace non-working but with electric log insert). Recessed lighting in LR. Very private fenced patio with access to assigned parking space. TONS OF EXTRA STORAGE under stairs. Conveniently located in highly desired Colecroft and close to all the shops, bars, restaurants you want. Amazon HQ2 is nearby too. Pets on CBC basis (size age weight breed number restricted with $100 monthly fee for 1st year only). Min inc to qualify - $88,200. Professionally managed. Certified funds required.