133 Mt Vernon Ave

Great Location Beautiful Townhome - Wonderful townhome in the historic district of Rosemont in the heart of Del Ray with many options for restaurants and entertainment. This property features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and 952 sq. ft. Property has recently been renovated, tenant will enjoy luxuries such as hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is spacious and open, has hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lots of cupboards. Bedrooms are open and spacious, master bedroom is large. Bathroom has been remolded with tile surround in the shower/bathtub, this space is stunning. Washer and dryer are included, no need to go to a facility you can do your laundry from the comfort of your home. Outside tenant will enjoy a fenced-in yard, patio, and storage shed. Due to location, its a short stroll to the King Street Metro and VRE stations. You are within walking distance to Old Town, Del Ray, Whole Foods, and Starbucks. Local schools include T.C. Williams High School; George Washington Middle School; and Maury Elementary School. Pets are welcome, some restrictions apply to breed, small dogs only. Tenant pays utilities. Accepting applications now at www.keyrenteralexandria.com



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.



(RLNE5485561)