Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

133 Mt Vernon Ave

133 Mount Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

133 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Great Location Beautiful Townhome - Wonderful townhome in the historic district of Rosemont in the heart of Del Ray with many options for restaurants and entertainment. This property features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and 952 sq. ft. Property has recently been renovated, tenant will enjoy luxuries such as hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is spacious and open, has hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lots of cupboards. Bedrooms are open and spacious, master bedroom is large. Bathroom has been remolded with tile surround in the shower/bathtub, this space is stunning. Washer and dryer are included, no need to go to a facility you can do your laundry from the comfort of your home. Outside tenant will enjoy a fenced-in yard, patio, and storage shed. Due to location, its a short stroll to the King Street Metro and VRE stations. You are within walking distance to Old Town, Del Ray, Whole Foods, and Starbucks. Local schools include T.C. Williams High School; George Washington Middle School; and Maury Elementary School. Pets are welcome, some restrictions apply to breed, small dogs only. Tenant pays utilities. Accepting applications now at www.keyrenteralexandria.com

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.

(RLNE5485561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Mt Vernon Ave have any available units?
133 Mt Vernon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 133 Mt Vernon Ave have?
Some of 133 Mt Vernon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Mt Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
133 Mt Vernon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Mt Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Mt Vernon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 133 Mt Vernon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 133 Mt Vernon Ave offers parking.
Does 133 Mt Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Mt Vernon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Mt Vernon Ave have a pool?
No, 133 Mt Vernon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 133 Mt Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 133 Mt Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Mt Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Mt Vernon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Mt Vernon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Mt Vernon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

