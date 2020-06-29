1320 MICHIGAN AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome home to this charming end-unit end townhouse in North Old Town Alexandria property. Three finished levels, hardwood flooring, a cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room plus additional period details enhance the livability of this home. The updated kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, maple cabinets, convenient breakfast bar and leads to covered rear porch and backyard for year ~round enjoyment. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms ensure space and privacy for everyone in the house. The lower level is perfect as a rec-room or office and offers ample storage. The lower level is a perfect guest room with en-suite bath. Step out to a private fenced backyard, enjoy hanging out or dining on the covered porch. A neighboring "pocket park" is a friendly community-gathering place. Located walking distance to the Metro and numerous grocery stores. Plus, only 1.2 miles to the heart of Old Town Alexandria~s fabulous shops and restaurants. Walk, jog or cycle on along the nearby Potomac River. Excellent credit a must. Pets case by case.