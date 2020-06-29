All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
1320 MICHIGAN AVE
1320 MICHIGAN AVE

1320 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Michigan Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home to this charming end-unit end townhouse in North Old Town Alexandria property. Three finished levels, hardwood flooring, a cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room plus additional period details enhance the livability of this home. The updated kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, maple cabinets, convenient breakfast bar and leads to covered rear porch and backyard for year ~round enjoyment. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms ensure space and privacy for everyone in the house. The lower level is perfect as a rec-room or office and offers ample storage. The lower level is a perfect guest room with en-suite bath. Step out to a private fenced backyard, enjoy hanging out or dining on the covered porch. A neighboring "pocket park" is a friendly community-gathering place. Located walking distance to the Metro and numerous grocery stores. Plus, only 1.2 miles to the heart of Old Town Alexandria~s fabulous shops and restaurants. Walk, jog or cycle on along the nearby Potomac River. Excellent credit a must. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 MICHIGAN AVE have any available units?
1320 MICHIGAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1320 MICHIGAN AVE have?
Some of 1320 MICHIGAN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 MICHIGAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1320 MICHIGAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 MICHIGAN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 MICHIGAN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1320 MICHIGAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1320 MICHIGAN AVE offers parking.
Does 1320 MICHIGAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 MICHIGAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 MICHIGAN AVE have a pool?
No, 1320 MICHIGAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1320 MICHIGAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1320 MICHIGAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 MICHIGAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 MICHIGAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 MICHIGAN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 MICHIGAN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
