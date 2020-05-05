All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:36 AM

131 East Reed Avenue

131 East Reed Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

131 East Reed Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
garage
guest parking
Available March 1, 2020. BEAUTIFUL end unit 3 level one car garage townhouse right across from Potomac yard shopping center in Alexandria near Crystal City. Walk to shopping, movies, restaurants. Just minutes from metro, D.C., old town Alexandria, Crystal City, Pentagon, Del Ray and National Airport. Access to one additional assign indoor parking space in the Preston condo unit right next door. Full access to condo amenities. i.e Fitness room, club room w/ billiards table and guest parking in the condo garage. FEATURES: 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms hardwood floor Granite Counter Tops fireplace Washer & Dryer wet bar Fenced-in Backyard patio Stainless appliances Jacuzzi tub Alarm system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 East Reed Avenue have any available units?
131 East Reed Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 131 East Reed Avenue have?
Some of 131 East Reed Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 East Reed Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
131 East Reed Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 East Reed Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 131 East Reed Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 131 East Reed Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 131 East Reed Avenue offers parking.
Does 131 East Reed Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 East Reed Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 East Reed Avenue have a pool?
No, 131 East Reed Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 131 East Reed Avenue have accessible units?
No, 131 East Reed Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 131 East Reed Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 East Reed Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 East Reed Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 East Reed Avenue has units with air conditioning.

