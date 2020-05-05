131 East Reed Avenue

Amenities
Available March 1, 2020. BEAUTIFUL end unit 3 level one car garage townhouse right across from Potomac yard shopping center in Alexandria near Crystal City. Walk to shopping, movies, restaurants. Just minutes from metro, D.C., old town Alexandria, Crystal City, Pentagon, Del Ray and National Airport. Access to one additional assign indoor parking space in the Preston condo unit right next door. Full access to condo amenities. i.e Fitness room, club room w/ billiards table and guest parking in the condo garage. FEATURES: 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms hardwood floor Granite Counter Tops fireplace Washer & Dryer wet bar Fenced-in Backyard patio Stainless appliances Jacuzzi tub Alarm system