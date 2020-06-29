All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
1291 N VAN DORN STREET
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

1291 N VAN DORN STREET

1291 North Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Alexandria
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

1291 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Beautiful 1bedroom, 1 Full bath condo available in Parkside of Alexandria. This home offers hardwood floors , granite countertops and has been fully painted within the last year. Very Spacious bedroom and a Large master Walk in Closet! Washer and Dryer in unit. The Livingroom and bedroom walls are already mounted for your television! Light filled picture window open to the Kitchen perfect for bar stools*Very Large Patio * Amenities include Outdoor Pool and Fitness Center. Close to Major Routes & Metro. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. - Livingroom white wall mantle will convey with rental as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

