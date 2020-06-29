1291 N VAN DORN STREET

Amenities

Welcome Home! Beautiful 1bedroom, 1 Full bath condo available in Parkside of Alexandria. This home offers hardwood floors , granite countertops and has been fully painted within the last year. Very Spacious bedroom and a Large master Walk in Closet! Washer and Dryer in unit. The Livingroom and bedroom walls are already mounted for your television! Light filled picture window open to the Kitchen perfect for bar stools*Very Large Patio * Amenities include Outdoor Pool and Fitness Center. Close to Major Routes & Metro. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. - Livingroom white wall mantle will convey with rental as well.