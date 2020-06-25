All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

126 E. Rosemont Ave

126 East Rosemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

126 East Rosemont Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Location: Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Townhome in Rosemont Neighborhood. Walking distance to blue and yellow line Metro, Old Town shops and restaurants, Del Ray, Whole Foods, and Hoof's Run Park. Patio for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood's throughout, lots of storage, finished walkout basement, and cul-de-sac with plenty of parking. Minutes and easy access to 95/495. $2900 month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Email Terry at tjmagin@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 E. Rosemont Ave have any available units?
126 E. Rosemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 126 E. Rosemont Ave have?
Some of 126 E. Rosemont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 E. Rosemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
126 E. Rosemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 E. Rosemont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 126 E. Rosemont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 126 E. Rosemont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 126 E. Rosemont Ave offers parking.
Does 126 E. Rosemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 E. Rosemont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 E. Rosemont Ave have a pool?
No, 126 E. Rosemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 126 E. Rosemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 126 E. Rosemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 126 E. Rosemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 E. Rosemont Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 E. Rosemont Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 E. Rosemont Ave has units with air conditioning.
