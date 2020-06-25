126 E. Rosemont Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Prime Location: Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Townhome in Rosemont Neighborhood. Walking distance to blue and yellow line Metro, Old Town shops and restaurants, Del Ray, Whole Foods, and Hoof's Run Park. Patio for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood's throughout, lots of storage, finished walkout basement, and cul-de-sac with plenty of parking. Minutes and easy access to 95/495. $2900 month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Email Terry at tjmagin@gmail.com