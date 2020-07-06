125 N. Early Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c380bb0f4 ---- * You\'ve searched everywhere for your new close to everything home and...here it is! This spacious completely renovated home shows pride of ownership throughout, lots of little touches have been added that will make your life easier! For example: . Heated kitchen floor! . Fast charging USB outlets in main living area. Never leave home with less than full bars again! . 3-Zone climate control . Remote controlled ceiling fans . Fully hardwired network throughout house There are way too many upgrades to mention but a few highlights are: . 9 foot plus ceilings on first floor . Gorgeous finished in place hardwood floors . Gourmet kitchen with Soapstone countertops, custom maple and cherry cabinetry and high end stainless steel appliances double wall oven, cooktop in island . Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet with fridge, custom cabinetry in bathroom . Stone patio . Huge backyard with stone firepit! . Long driveway You really must see this one! Schedule a showing today.