125 N. Early Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

125 N. Early Street

125 North Early Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 North Early Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c380bb0f4 ---- * You\'ve searched everywhere for your new close to everything home and...here it is! This spacious completely renovated home shows pride of ownership throughout, lots of little touches have been added that will make your life easier! For example: . Heated kitchen floor! . Fast charging USB outlets in main living area. Never leave home with less than full bars again! . 3-Zone climate control . Remote controlled ceiling fans . Fully hardwired network throughout house There are way too many upgrades to mention but a few highlights are: . 9 foot plus ceilings on first floor . Gorgeous finished in place hardwood floors . Gourmet kitchen with Soapstone countertops, custom maple and cherry cabinetry and high end stainless steel appliances double wall oven, cooktop in island . Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet with fridge, custom cabinetry in bathroom . Stone patio . Huge backyard with stone firepit! . Long driveway You really must see this one! Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 N. Early Street have any available units?
125 N. Early Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 125 N. Early Street have?
Some of 125 N. Early Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 N. Early Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 N. Early Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N. Early Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 N. Early Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 125 N. Early Street offer parking?
No, 125 N. Early Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 N. Early Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 N. Early Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N. Early Street have a pool?
No, 125 N. Early Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 N. Early Street have accessible units?
No, 125 N. Early Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N. Early Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 N. Early Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 N. Early Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 N. Early Street has units with air conditioning.

