1225 MARTHA CUSTIS DR #520

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court 24hr concierge gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

LARGEST 2BR, 2BA MODEL HAS BEEN NICELY RENOVATED! GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, MODERN BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND PRETTY PLANTATION SHUTTERS. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CARPETS CLEANED. BALCONY TOO! BUILDING AMENITIES INCLUDE 24 HOUR CONCIERGE, POOL, EXTRA STORAGE, TENNIS, BASKETBALL, SPA, EXERCISE ROOM AND PARTY ROOM. EXPRESS BUS STOP TO PENTAGON/METRO AND EASY ACCESS TO I-395. LESS THAN 4 MILES TO REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT. WALK TO SHIRLINGTON SHOPS, CINEMA, LIBRARY, GROCERY & RESTAURANTS! PLENTY OF GENERAL PARKING AS WELL AS STREET PARKING. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT. UNIT HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. MOVE-IN/MOVE-OUT FEE OF $500 COVERS BOTH MOVE-IN AND MOVE-OUT.