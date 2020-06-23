1223 North Van Dorn Street

Amenities

This modern condo has a beautiful patio space large enough to fit plenty of patio furniture, storage, a grill, and even a fire pit. The floors are hardwood throughout the house and the tile in the kitchen matches the stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom. This community is also incredibly dog friendly! Nearby are also dog friendly neighborhoods and parks. The fitness amenities are sufficient and the pool is convenient in the summer. Contact me via email or phone about more specifics. Within walking distance is also a bus stop that travels directly to Crystal City and Pentagon City. Drive into DC is also convenient as this complex is located directly next to 395, although it still feels private.

