Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:43 AM

1211 N Pitt St

1211 North Pitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1211 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
GENTS WELCOME! ** Beautifully renovated condo!* Bright and airy one bedroom in a quiet neighborhood. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Enjoy all that Old Town Alexandria has to offer. Walking distance to Braddock Metro or take the bus (steps away from the building). Easy commute to anywhere in DC . Two blocks from Harris Teeters and three blocks from Trader Joe~s. One assigned parking space and storage space conveys at no additional cost. Water and trash included in rent. Plenty of street parking for guests. ** Dogs considered on a case by case basis, no cats please.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH

Rental Features

Lease Terms

$1,850.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 N Pitt St have any available units?
1211 N Pitt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1211 N Pitt St have?
Some of 1211 N Pitt St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 N Pitt St currently offering any rent specials?
1211 N Pitt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 N Pitt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 N Pitt St is pet friendly.
Does 1211 N Pitt St offer parking?
Yes, 1211 N Pitt St offers parking.
Does 1211 N Pitt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 N Pitt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 N Pitt St have a pool?
No, 1211 N Pitt St does not have a pool.
Does 1211 N Pitt St have accessible units?
No, 1211 N Pitt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 N Pitt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 N Pitt St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 N Pitt St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1211 N Pitt St has units with air conditioning.
