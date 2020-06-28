1211 N Pitt St

Amenities
GENTS WELCOME! ** Beautifully renovated condo!* Bright and airy one bedroom in a quiet neighborhood. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Enjoy all that Old Town Alexandria has to offer. Walking distance to Braddock Metro or take the bus (steps away from the building). Easy commute to anywhere in DC . Two blocks from Harris Teeters and three blocks from Trader Joe~s. One assigned parking space and storage space conveys at no additional cost. Water and trash included in rent. Plenty of street parking for guests. ** Dogs considered on a case by case basis, no cats please.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Lease Terms
$1,850.00 security deposit