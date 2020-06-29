All apartments in Alexandria
1211 MICHIGAN CT
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

1211 MICHIGAN CT

1211 Michigan Court · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Michigan Court, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Rent this beautiful end unit 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse close to Old Town Alexandria and within one mile of Braddock Road metro station. Located in a quite part of the neighborhood, this townhouse is nicely updated with lots of light throughout. It has a modern updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The breakfast area next to the kitchen overlooks a lovely fenced in backyard/patio. The living area features a wood burning fireplace, built in book shelves, hardwood floors and an amazing bay window bringing in all the light. A large master bed with high vaulted ceilings, a second bedroom with built in shelves and a beautiful full bath round off the upper floor. The lower level features a family room/recreation room, a bathroom with stand up shower, laundry machines and a large storage room. 2 parking tags are provided to park in the unassigned spots in the community. This home is in an amazing location, close to parks, trails and a short ride to DC. This is a professionally managed rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

