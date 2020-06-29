1211 MICHIGAN CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Rent this beautiful end unit 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse close to Old Town Alexandria and within one mile of Braddock Road metro station. Located in a quite part of the neighborhood, this townhouse is nicely updated with lots of light throughout. It has a modern updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The breakfast area next to the kitchen overlooks a lovely fenced in backyard/patio. The living area features a wood burning fireplace, built in book shelves, hardwood floors and an amazing bay window bringing in all the light. A large master bed with high vaulted ceilings, a second bedroom with built in shelves and a beautiful full bath round off the upper floor. The lower level features a family room/recreation room, a bathroom with stand up shower, laundry machines and a large storage room. 2 parking tags are provided to park in the unassigned spots in the community. This home is in an amazing location, close to parks, trails and a short ride to DC. This is a professionally managed rental.